Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape UAE market value is expected to increase further to $6.74B by 2023

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 162 pages on title ‘CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape – United Arab Emirates’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers Soth America,North America,UAE,UK,MEA and important players such as PepsiCo, Snyder`s-Lance Inc., The Kellogg Company etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2455841-countryfocus-7

Summary

CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape – United Arab Emirates

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2455841

Summary

GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, “CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape -UAE”. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in the UAE. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure of the UAE. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

The UAE healthcare market is one of the major emerging markets in the world, with a strong focus on research and development (R&D). The UAE’s pharmaceutical market value in terms of US dollars was $1.51B in 2011 and increased at a CAGR of 13.2% to $2.20B in 2014. The market value is expected to increase further to $6.74B by 2023. The UAE medical device market was valued at $0.68B in 2015, which increased to $0.80B in 2018.

Scope

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the UAE, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Julphar) and profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market (Abbott, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Siemens)

– Detailed analysis about recent completed deals in the pharmaceutical and medical device market of UAE

– Porter’s five forces analysis for pharmaceutical and medical devices market of UAE

– An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Information regarding the health-tech landscape of the country along with the major health-tech deals

– Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities and challenges to growth in the UAE healthcare market

Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the UAE healthcare market

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership

– Identify, understand, and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the UAE healthcare market

Companies Mentioned in the Report

PepsiCo, Snyder`s-Lance Inc., The Kellogg Company, Link Snacks Inc., ConAgra Brands Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Utz Quality Foods Inc., Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2455841-countryfocus-7

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary – Overview

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Key Events: UAE Pharmaceutical History, 2012-2019

2.4 Healthcare Start-Ups in the UAE

2.5 Key Facts: UAE Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&A, VF & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2018-2019

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, UAE, 2018

3 Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Therapeutic Classes

3.7 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4 Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Device Market -Major Segments

4.3 Medical Device Market – Diagnostics Market

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2455841-countryfocus-7

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald