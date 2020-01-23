Growth of the Laboratory Filtration Market – General Electric Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Sartorius AG

The laboratory filtration market generated a revenue of $2.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is being positively impacted by the increasing use of the filtration process in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical and food and beverages industry, and the introduction of technologically advanced products. Filtration separates two components, usually solid from liquid, with the help of size-specific filters. Laboratory filtration products find application in microbial analysis, water treatment plants, drug discovery and development, virus removal, and research laboratories.

The laboratory filtration market is being driven by numerous factors; one of these is the increasing research in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry. Water is required in its purest form for the research and manufacture of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. To obtain microbe-free water, several filtration techniques are used, such as ultrafiltration, vacuum filtration, and microfiltration, as these provide precise and reliable samples. The market is expected to grow because of the rise in demand for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products.

Technological advancements are another factor that is driving the laboratory filtration market forward. Improved products offer a more cost-effective, accurate, and efficient means of filtering out the components, so the purity of the sample can be monitored. Membrane filter is one such product that is used to monitor air and water pollution. It uses a smooth membrane that separates the solid particles, depending on the pore size of the filter. Sartorius Group has a wide range of syringe filters, one of which is Minisart syringe filters, that are specifically used to remove particulates and microorganisms from gases, liquids, and air.

GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Product

Filtration Media

Filtration Assemblies

Filtration Accessories

Market Segmentation by Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Nanofiltration

Vacuum Filtration

Others

