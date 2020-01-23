Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market 2017 – 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market.

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market.

All the players running in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market are elaborated thoroughly in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market players.

Key Trends

The increasing incidence of respiratory failures, higher incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiac ailments are the major catalysts of the market. The increasing number of premature births worldwide have been increasing the risk of neonatal respiratory distress, thereby fuelling the demand for these devices. On the other hand, side effects of this technique such as infection, bleeding, renal failure, and neurological damage might impede the growth of the market. The market might also encounter hindrances on account of the high costs and lower adoption rates of these devices across the world. However, the increasing adoption of ECMO machines by hospitals is expected to bring about unobstructed growth in the market.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Market Potential

The rising incidence of health conditions such as swine flu has led to adoption of ECMO machines in several clinics and hospitals across the world. For example, Allegheny General Hospital has been treating influenza cases that typically spread during January or February with the help of ECMO machines. Similarly, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary emerged as the first Scottish hospital to offer ECMO treatment in 2009. In Montana, US, the first ECMO heart-lung bypass procedure was conducted in November 2016 on a thirty-seven year old woman at Billings Clinic.

Likewise, in July 2016, the first neonatal ECMO was performed successfully on a two-month old infant suffering from meconium aspiration syndrome (MAS) at KIMS Hospital in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India. In December 2013, Apollo Hospitals launched the ECMO club comprising of vascular surgeons, cardiothoracic surgeons, anesthetists, perfusionists, lab services, hematology, blood bank, dieticians and physiotherapists.

Neonatal emergency care that involves ECMO treatment is offered by CareFlite, a non-profit organization providing medical and emergency services to people of Texas, US, via their state-of-the-art helicopter air ambulance services.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Regional Outlook

North America is likely to emerge as the dominant regional market, closely followed by Europe. The growth of North America can be attributed to the emergence of numerous ECMO centers, alarming incidence of lung cancer, and conducive reimbursement policies in the region.

Asia Pacific will present substantial opportunities for expansion. The increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure, numerous government initiatives, greater adoption of technology, and rising disposable incomes of people have been responsible for the growth of the countries in this region. A number of government hospitals in India such as Apollo Children’s Hospital (Chennai), KIMS (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), and Ruby Hall Clinic (Pune) have been offering ECMO services for children and adults, ensuring the growth of the market.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Competitive Analysis

A number of market players are adopting strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. The key focus of these companies is to expand their presence across the globe. In March 2017, Getinge announced that it has unified all its brands, bringing them all together under a single Getinge brand in order to forge a new brand identity, with a view to building a stronger position in the global market. Earlier, the company operated under three brands, namely, Macquet, ArjoHuntleigh, and Getinge.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, LivaNova PLC, NIPRO Corporation, Getinge Group, ALung Technologies, Inc., XENIOS AG, EUROSETS S.r.l., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald