Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Surgical Kits Market 2017 – 2025

Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market by segmenting it in terms of form of Product such as needle, powder and granule. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The study also provides segmentation of sodium cocoyl isethionate market based on the applications such as skin care, hair care, baby care and oral care. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of sodium cocoyl isethionate for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of sodium cocoyl isethionate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of sodium cocoyl isethionate. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations, ICIS, Factiva, European Cosmetics Council, The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (JSD), American Chemical Society (ACS), Chemical Watch, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. Key players include Major companies operating in global SCI market include Innospec Inc., Clariant International, BASF SE, Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants, AkzoNobel N.V., Jeen International Corporation, KIYU New Material Co., Ltd., TAWIWAN NJC CORPORATION, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., among the others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market has been segmented as follows:

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: By Form (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Needle

Powder

Granule

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: By Application (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Baby Care

Oral Care

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



