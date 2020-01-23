Governance, Risk and Compliance recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 62 pages on title ‘Governance, Risk and Compliance – The Ecuadorian Insurance Industry’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers Soth America,North America,UAE,UK,MEA and important players such as licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Summary

GlobalData’s ‘Governance, Risk and Compliance – Ecuadorian Insurance Industry’ report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Ecuador.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

– The SCVS regulates the Ecuadorian insurance industry.

– Composite insurance is not permitted in the Ecuadorian insurance industry. However, composite insurers established prior to 1998 can offer both life and non-life insurance products.

– Non-admitted insurance is not permitted. However, risks for which local capacity is not available are permitted to be placed with unauthorized insurers.

– 100% FDI is permitted in the Ecuadorian insurance industry.

– SPPAT, general insurance under the Social Security Act, and aviation insurance are some of the compulsory.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Ecuador, including:

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Ecuador.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Ecuador.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

– The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Ecuador.

– The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

– The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

– The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.3.1 Life insurance

2.3.2 Property insurance

2.3.3 Motor insurance

2.3.4 Liability insurance

2.3.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.3.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Servicio Público para Pago de Accidentes de Tránsito

2.4.2 Health insurance for foreigners residing in Ecuador

2.4.3 General insurance under the Social Security Act

2.4.4 Aviation insurance

….Continued

