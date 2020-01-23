Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s IoT Security Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global IoT security market was valued at about $1.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.35 billion at a CAGR of 34.7% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the IoT security market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The IoT security market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market consists of sales of Internet of Things (IoT) security devices/ software and related services. The IOT security is a technological area that provides solutions for safeguarding smart devices, networks, other connected devices and centralized user hubs from unwanted manipulation. This industry includes establishments that provide security solutions to counter IoT security threats such as remote vehicle hijacking, privacy leaks, brute force attacks on passwords and others.

Major players in the Internet of Things (IoT) security market are Cisco, IBM, Intel, Infineon and Symantec Corporation.

The emergence of smart city concept is the driving force for the rise in demand for IoT Security. As the population is growing, the need for sustainable development is of more importance. Smart cities are well equipped with handling high traffic, population control, and better security for people. The execution for such a task can be done by installing IoT Devices in the smart cities. This involves connecting devices to one another, exchange data in a secured manner, forming a pattern and then providing a final solution. The remotely connected CCTV and automated incident detection (the use of computers to continuously monitor traffic conditions and detect incidents or traffic queues) allow a quicker response to threats.

Lack of awareness regards the importance of IoT security and risk mitigating measures among the people may hinder the IOT security market growth. The IoT security service providers are impacted due to the lack of awareness as there are instances where the IoT devices have been attacked by malicious software and viruses. Installing an IoT device does not simply solve the problem of security concerns. For instance, according to a survey conducted by Trend Micro, IT Security firm, in 2018, 86% of IT and security decision makers across the globe believe that their organizations need to enhance their awareness of IoT threats.

