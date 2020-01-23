Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Leading Manufacturers Profiles by Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028
The global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and our Research analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Friction Stir Welding Equipment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Friction Stir Welding Equipment market.
Leading players of Friction Stir Welding Equipment including:
ESAB
Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
Nova-Tech Engineering
Beijing FSW
FOOKE GmbH
PaR Systems
Nitto Seiki
General Tool Company
Sooncable
Gatwick
Stirtec Gmbh
Hitachi
PTG
BTI
Valmet
Ekato
Xi’an Yonghua
Fluiten
James Walker
Huayang Seals
Huhnseal AB
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Desktop Equipment
Gantry Equipment
Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Aerospace
Automotive
Shipbuilding
Railways
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Overview
Chapter Two: Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player
Chapter Three: Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type
Chapter Four: Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application
Chapter Five: Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
Chapter Six: Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Region
Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Friction Stir Welding Equipment Players
Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Friction Stir Welding Equipment
Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Friction Stir Welding Equipment (2019-2028)
Chapter Ten: Appendix
