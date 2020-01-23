Global Compressors Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Compressors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The compressors market consists of sales of compressors and related services. Compressors are used to compress air or gas in a non-leakage sealed chamber and release the air or gas at a desired pressure.

The global compressors market was valued at about $34.76 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $39.89 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the compressors market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The compressors market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Compressors market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The emergence of next-gen air compressors is an important trend in the compressors market. The next-generation air compressors are highly energy efficient and eco-friendly and emits relatively lesser carbon emission than the traditional compressors. For example, in 2018, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd in association with Top Tag Trading Est (3T Group) launched a next-generation diesel portable compressor, which offers high power efficiency at a low cost of ownership. Similarly, compressor manufacturer Atlas Copco offers the GA VSD+ compressor which reduces energy consumption by 50%. Other companies in the compressors market such as Hitachi and Ingersoll Rand are also working towards power efficient and low-maintenance air compressors.

Some of the major players involved in the Compressors market are Atlas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens, Ebara and ELGI Equipment Ltd.

