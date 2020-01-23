Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Bladder Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global bladder cancer drugs market was valued at about $0.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.32 billion at a CAGR of 1.9% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2016, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The bladder cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The bladder cancer drugs market consists of sales of bladder cancer drugs. Bladder cancer is cancerous tissue that occurs on the lining of the bladder. These cancerous tissues are also called tumors and have the potential to spread to other nearby cells and tissues if not treated soon. The bladder cancer market consists of treatments of bladder cancer types such as urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell bladder cancer, adenocarcinoma and others.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2586&type=smp

Major players in the bladder cancer drugs market are Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb

The number of bladder cancer cases has been on the rise. Factors such as unhygienic workplace exposures, increase in smoking habits and consuming water that contains Arsenic increases the chances of blood cancer. According to American Cancer Society, the number of new bladder cancer cases increased by 20.3% in the USA and the number of new bladder cancer cases is estimated to reach 80,470 by the end of 2019 in the country. This increased incidence of bladder cancer increases the demand for bladder cancer drugs, contributing to the growth of the market.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market. Biologic therapy uses a body’s immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body’s immune power. For instance, in 2016, FDA cleared targeted therapy, Tecentriq, a first product in its class (PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors) approved to treat bladder cancer. The advantages of biologics drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2586

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald