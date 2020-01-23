Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market consists of sales of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment and related services. Benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostatic hypertrophy is a condition of an enlarged prostate gland which causes blockade of urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder. The market is segmented into resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation device, urology lasers, prostatic stents and implants.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia (bph) treatment devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.13 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2022.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) also called Prostate Gland Enlargement (PGE), is a condition where patient suffers from uncomfortable urinary symptoms. Due to rising prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), demand for the BPH treatment devices and equipment’s is on a steady rise as the number of BPH cases increases the demand for devices will also increase.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Product recall is a process of retrieving all faulty and defective products that have been sold or are available in the market. When a company recalls a product from the market, the company bears all the cost of fixing the defective product and cost of replacement. This cost of replacement for large companies can go up to multi-million dollar, hence restraining the growth of the company and for the whole market as well. Product recall is one of the major hurdles for any market, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment market is no exception. For example, in the year 2019, Procept BioRobotics Corporation recalled its AquaBeam Handpiece, a part of its AquaBeam Robotic System due to the possibility of developments of internal leak because of micro-cracks in specific weld joints within the product device.

Some of the major players involved in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market are Karl Storz, Lumenis, Olympus, Urologix and Boston scientific Inc.

