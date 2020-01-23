Generic Pharmaceuticals Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2022 By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Generic Pharmaceuticals Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global generic pharmaceuticals market was valued at about $216.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $309.16 billion at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2022.The North American region has the largest market share in the generic pharmaceuticals market. Also, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing regional market in the generic pharmaceuticals market.

The generic pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of generic pharmaceuticals and related services. A generic medicine is a medication designed to be identical as branded drugs marketed by private companies in dosage form, strength, safety, route of administration, performance characteristics, quality, and intended use. Generic drugs work in the same way as branded drugs in terms of clinical benefits. Generic drugs are manufactured after the expiration of the exclusive rights or patent of the branded drugs.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major drivers of the generic pharmaceuticals market. As more individuals are diagnosed with chronic diseases, they look for more medicines for the treatment. Branded drugs come at a premium price, while generic drugs are available at a lower cost having the same chemical composition of branded drugs.

The lack of awareness about generic drugs is one of the restraints on the generic pharmaceuticals market. The high marketing and advertisement of branded drugs overshadow the availability of generic drugs which are substitute for expensive branded drugs. Thus, consumers opt branded drugs despite the fact that the generic drugs carry the same chemical formulation as their counter branded drugs.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the generic pharmaceuticals market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the generic pharmaceuticals market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan NV, Sandoz International GmbH, Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) and Sun Pharmaceutical.

