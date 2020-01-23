Fluoropolymer Films Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)

Assessment of the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market

The recent study on the Fluoropolymer Films market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Fluoropolymer Films market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Fluoropolymer Films market.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Fluoropolymer Films market landscape.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Fluoropolymer Films market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Fluoropolymer Films market across different geographies

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Fluoropolymer Films across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables.

Increasing demand for fluoropolymer films from various end use industries owing to their superior properties is expected to drive overall revenue growth of the global fluoropolymer films market during the forecast period. Fluoropolymer films are also utilised in solar PV modules as front sheets. Record deployment and rapid expansion of solar photovoltaic modules across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for fluoropolymer films in the coming years. However, factors such as high prices and relatively more complex manufacturing processes are likely to challenge revenue growth of the global fluoropolymer films market.

Performance analysis of the product type segment

On the basis of product type, the global fluoropolymer films market is segmented into PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene), FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene), PFA (Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane), PVA (Polyvinyl Fluoride), PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride), ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene), and others, which include ECTFE, PCTFE, etc. The PTFE segment is projected to account for a major share of the global fluoropolymer films market through 2026. Growth of the PTFE segment is expected to remain high over the forecast period, accounting for approximately one third of the total market share in terms of volume. Expanding at a healthy growth rate, the PVF segment is expected to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years. The PTFE segment, in value terms, is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period to reach a market value of nearly US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026. The demand for PTFE and PVF is expected to remain high across different regions. On the other hand, the PVDF segment is estimated to exhibit a steady growth rate through the forecast period. The ETFE segment, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, is estimated to represent 4.2% revenue share in the global fluoropolymer films market by 2026 end.

Market analysis of the product type segment

PTFE: The PTFE segment is anticipated to create incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 330 Mn by 2026 end

PVF: The PVF segment is expected to reach a market value of nearly US$ 800 Mn by 2026 end

PVDF: The PVDF segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% between 2016 and 2026

FEP: The FEP segment, registering a CAGR of 6.1% between 2016 and 2026, is anticipated to reach a market value of nearly US$ 600 Mn by 2026 end

Others: The Others segment (ECTFE, PCTFE, etc.) is projected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 44 Mn during the forecast period. Analyst Viewpoint

Reduction in processing cost and development of high grade films presents a huge opportunity in the global fluoropolymer films market

The global market for fluoropolymer films is becoming price competitive. The companies supported by back integration i.e. who also manufacture the resin, hold a vantage point in terms of more flexibility in end product prices and discounts. In order to capitalise on the increasing demand from different end-use industries, reduction in overall processing cost without compromising on the product quality can provide significant growth opportunities for fluoropolymer film manufacturers across the globe.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Fluoropolymer Films market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Fluoropolymer Films market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Fluoropolymer Films market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Fluoropolymer Films market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Fluoropolymer Films market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Fluoropolymer Films market establish their foothold in the current Fluoropolymer Films market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Fluoropolymer Films market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Fluoropolymer Films market solidify their position in the Fluoropolymer Films market?

