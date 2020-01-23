Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Worth USD 61131 Million By 2025
Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market was valued at USD 42400 Million in the year 2019. Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to reach USD 61131 Million by the year 2025. Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079072
Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture. Floriculture involves propagating, growing and Marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.
In export Market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.
Major market players in Flower and Ornamental Plants Market are Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora.
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Segmentation:
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Overview, By Product
ï¬Potted Plants
ï¬Cut Flowers
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Overview, By Application
ï¬Home
ï¬Commercial
Vinegar Market Overview, By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079072
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name:David
Email:[email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
Nutraceutical Excipients Market
Embedded Hypervisor Technology Market
Vector Network Analyzer MarketCirculating Tumor Cell Market
Smart Bathroom Market
Power Transformer Market
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell MarketScrew Compressor Rental Market
Entertainment Robots Market
Medicinal Mushroom MarketSleeping Bruxism Treatment Market
Food Preservatives MarketMenstrual Cups Market
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald