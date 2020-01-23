Fiber Drums Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2030

In this report, the global Fiber Drums market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Fiber Drums market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Fiber Drums market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Fiber Drums market report include:

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of fiber drums as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the fiber drums market. Porter’s analysis for the global fiber drums market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global fiber drums market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the fiber drums market.

On the basis of capacity type, the global fiber drums market study includes capacity from below 25 gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons. Of these, the 50-75 gallons segment accounts for the major share of the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of closure type, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into metal, plastic, and fiber closures. Of these, the metal closure segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into five segments- chemical, food & agro-allied, pharmaceutical, building & construction, and others. The chemical segment is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the fiber drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional fiber drums market for 2018–2027.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of fiber drums globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total fiber drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiber drums market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiber drums market.

The key manufacturers in the fiber drums market profiled in this report include– Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

By Closure Type Metal Closure Plastic Closure Fiber Closure



By Capacity Below 25 Gallons 25-50 Gallons 50-75 Gallons Above 75 Gallons



By End Use Chemical Industry Food & Agro-allied Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Building & Construction Industry Others



Key Regions Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The study objectives of Fiber Drums Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Fiber Drums market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Fiber Drums manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Fiber Drums market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

