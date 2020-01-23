Exfoliating Powder Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 – 2028

Global Exfoliating Powder Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Exfoliating Powder industry.

key players are targeting the needs of men and offering various men skincare products.

Global Exfoliating powder Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in exfoliating powder market includes UMANG Encapsulation Solutions, Kinvara True Skincare, May Lindstorm, Lina Hanson, Moogoo Skincare, de Mamiel Collection, Dermalogica, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Galenic Paris, BIODROGA, Alex Carro, Herb Farm, Waitrose, PÃÂ©rla, Image Skincare, Murad, Axalta Industrial Coatings, BiorÃÂ©, Amorepacific Corporation and White and Elm

Global Exfoliating powder Market – Market Segmentation:

By Nature, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By Product, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into:

Face Exfoliating Powder

Body Exfoliating Powder

By End-User, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into:

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Online Stores

Other Retailers

By Region, the Exfoliating Powder market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Key Developments in the Exfoliating powder Global Market:

Exfoliating Powder is primarily used for skincare and grooming. In the modern world, more and more people are allured by new skincare products to enhance their skin and appearance. Recently, Dermalogica, a key vendor in the Exfoliating Powder market has tied up with a premium salon chain Ã¢â¬ÅParis De SalonÃ¢â¬ in India. Paris De Salon is entirely using the premium vendor Ã¢â¬ÅDermalogicaÃ¢â¬ throughout their salons in India. This tie-up will increase the usage of Exfoliating Powder throughout the country. Also, the growing demand for natural products has led the vendors to launch new products. For instance, in 2015, Organic Harvest a key player in Exfoliating Powder market launched earthbound exfoliating scrub made with organic materials.

Opportunities for Exfoliating powder Participants:

Due to the wide range of application in skincare, Exfoliating Powder market is projected to grow in the upcoming years. As the daily routine is becoming stressful by day, customers are more aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Being healthy also means looking young and radiant, one of the reasons why the Exfoliating Powder market is expanding. There are different types of Exfoliating Powder available in the market for different purposes. As more and more nations are banning plastic microbeads, cosmetic manufacturers have a great chance to expand their business in Exfoliating Powder market.

