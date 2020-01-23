e-passport Market Is Pegged To Reach A Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By The End Of 2017 – 2025

The e-passport market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the e-passport market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global e-passport market are elaborated thoroughly in the e-passport market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the e-passport market players.

Key Trends

The global e-passport market is expected to rise at a fantastic rate over the coming years, the calculations of which can be attributed to the growing acceptance of countries regarding the greater advantages of using digital data and contactless chips rather than plain paper and complete manual identification measures. The ICAO regulations are additionally making it easier for countries and companies to adopt to e-passports at a faster rate. But by far the leading advantage that e-passports bring to the table is the ability to streamline the immigration process and help authorities track illegal or fraudulent activities with higher speed and accuracy. The use of e-gates that automatically check and authenticate an e-passport carried by a person passing through them is making them an invaluable addition to airports and other immigration portals.

Global e-Passport Market: Market Potential

Countries are recognizing the potential held by the global e-passport market and are ramping up investments in the field in order to adopt the technologies as quickly and safely as possible. The ICAO and NXP have laid out specific plans for the coming years that will decide the future of e-passports. Over 730 mn e-passports are already in circulation across the world and countries are gearing for a near overhaul of immigration policies regarding paper and digital passport formats. Eventually, an e-passport is likely to become an indistinguishable part of a person’s identity, not only improving the details that can be verified but also the level of details that can be stored and used appropriately. The EAC, for instance, has stated that the affiliated states will be rolling out new e-passports by early 2018.

The law also can have a tough time tracking illegal activities related to immigration. This also includes e-passports, where companies have already been known to illegally provide users with e-passports. Authorities need to build regulations and verification processes for combating the expected wave of digital forgery which can, however, be much more difficult to pull off than paper based forgeries.

Global e-Passport Market: Regional Outlook

While all regions are equally interested in the issuing of e-passports on a larger scale, some nations, especially the ones from developed economic regions, are likely to stay ahead in terms of adoption of new technology and newer versions of e-passports than others. It is likely that most of the advances in e-passport security will be initially rolled out in North America and Europe before other regions over the coming years. The global e-passport market, however, expected to streamline itself over the next decade and all countries are expected to follow.

Global e-Passport Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global e-passport market include Gemalto, Hexagon, GE, Abbot Informatics, SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Objectives of the e-passport Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global e-passport market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the e-passport market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the e-passport market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global e-passport market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global e-passport market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global e-passport market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The e-passport market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

After reading the e-passport market report, readers can:

Identify the factors affecting the e-passport market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.

Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global e-passport market.

Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the e-passport in various regions.

Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global e-passport market.

Identify the e-passport market impact on various industries.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald