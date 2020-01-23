E-commerce Payment Market Global Analysis, Growth Demand, Future Trends Plan, Share Report, Technology, End Users and Regional Forecast to 2025

E-commerce Payment Market Overview:

The Global e-commerce payment market is expected to grow from US$ 24.26 Bn in 2017 to US$ 64.69 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2018 and 2025.

Worldwide E-commerce Payment Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-commerce Payment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global E-commerce Payment market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global E-commerce Payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the E-commerce Payment players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

E-commerce Payment Market Key Players:

· PayPal Holdings, Inc.

· Amazon Payments, Inc.

· CCBill, LLC

· WePay Inc.

· Alipay

· Visa, Inc.

· MasterCard Incorporated

· Stripe Inc.

· American Express Company

· UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

E-commerce Payment Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region comprises of several developing countries such as South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia among others. These countries are witnessing a high growth in their population, resulting in growth of e-commerce payment market. The e-commerce industry of the region is blooming with increasing penetration of internet as well as high adoption of smartphones and tablets. Also, the governments of emerging economies are taking initiatives for improving the banking population thus, providing better platform to online payment industry.

Recently, a shift has been noticed wherein, consumers across APAC are preferring to pay online via alternative payment methods such as e-wallets, bank transfers and credit & debit cards. The increasing use of these payment methods is expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of payment gateways in e-commerce industry during the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to further propel the demand for e-commerce payment market in APAC region.

