Demand for Wireless Sensors to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2017 – 2025

Top Companies in the Global Wireless Sensors Market:

Segmentation Analysis

The wireless sensors market for industrial street lighting applications can be segmented on the basis of type and geography. On the basis of types, the three major categories are MEMS-based sensors, which include pressure sensors, accelerometers, and acoustic sensors; CMOS-based sensors, which include humidity sensors, temperature sensors, and proximity sensors; and LED sensors, such as ambient light sensing.

The market for wireless sensors for industrial street lighting applications is geographically fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World (RoW). Owing to the fact that the market is still in its infancy stage, the technology is primarily limited to developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. Asia Pacific is an immensely promising market for wireless sensors, especially in relatively developed countries such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea.

Wireless Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

American Sensor Technologies, Inc., (U.S.), Avir Sensors, (U.S.), YSI Incorporated, (U.S.), Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., (U.S.), Measurement Specialties Inc., (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V., (Switzerland), MEMSIC Inc., (U.S.), Sutron Corporation, (U.S.), Meridian Environmental Technology, Inc., (U.S.), E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., (Canada), and ASM Automation Sensornik Messtechnik GmbH, (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the market for wireless sensors for industrial street lighting applications.

It has been observed that most of the vendors are headquartered in North America, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, since there is no clear leader in the market for wireless sensors for industrial street lighting applications, the degree of competition is extremely high.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless Sensors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless Sensors Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wireless Sensors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Wireless Sensors Production 2014-2025

2.2 Wireless Sensors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wireless Sensors Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Wireless Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Wireless Sensors Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Sensors Market

2.4 Key Trends for Wireless Sensors Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wireless Sensors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wireless Sensors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wireless Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Wireless Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wireless Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Wireless Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Wireless Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

