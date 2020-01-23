Demand for Granulated Sugar to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2018 – 2028

This report presents the worldwide Granulated Sugar market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5748&source=atm

Top Companies in the Global Granulated Sugar Market:

key developments in the global granulated sugar market are listed below:

In August 2017, Wilmar International Ltd., acquired 50% equity shares in Aalst Chocolate Pte. Ltd., a home-grown chocolate producer in Singapore. This deal was done through KOG Investments Pte. Ltd. (a completely owned subsidiary of Wilmar) acquiring the aforementioned equity shares in Aalst Chocolate. The aim of the deal was to help Aalst to use the vast production and distribution network of Wilmar in Asia and to further penetrate in the growing chocolate market in new geographies, especially China.

In June 2018, Wilmar set up a new joint research lab in association with the National University of Singapore. The motive behind this move was to conduct highly advanced synthetic and nutritional biology research so as develop healthier food products and develop new green production technologies for industrial biochemicals and enzymes.

In June 2019, Nordzucker AG announced that they have now shifted their focus on producing sugar from beet and cane. This was the key focus agenda of their annual general meeting on the backdrop of huge cut down in prices due to overproduction and changing political environment across the globe.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global granulated sugar market include –

Sudzucker

C&H Sugar

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Illovo Sugar Ltd

Cargill

Nordic Sugar A/S

Wilmar International Ltd

Mitr Phol Sugar Corp

Cosan SA

Global Granulated Sugar Market – Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key driving factors for the growth of global granulated sugar market are listed below:

Growing demand from various sectors: Granulated sugar has applications across variety of sectors in the food and beverages industry. It is used for creating products such as biscuits, pastry, cookies, marmalades, and jams among others. It is also used in the production of chocolates and ice creams. Granulated sugar is the fundamental ingredient in the creation of these products and thus, rising demand for these products helps in boosting the growth of the market.

Application in the beverage industry: Granulated sugar is also used in the production of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. As their sales are increasing rapidly, it is fuelling the growth of the global granulated sugar market.

Global Granulated Sugar Market – Regional Outlook

The global granulated sugar market can be segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific segment is leading the market in terms of overall production and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years of the forecast period. This dominance of Asia Pacific is largely due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia that have large production facilities and large-scale sugarcane plantations. On the other hand, Europe is the leading the global market in terms of beet sugar production.

Segmentation of Global Granular Sugar Market

By Source Sugarcane Sugar beet Date palm Sorghum Sugar maple Others

By Product Soft sugar Crystal sugar Others

By End-Use Bakery Industry Beverage Industry Confectionery & Ice-Cream Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Others



Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=5748&source=atm

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Granulated Sugar Market. It provides the Granulated Sugar industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Granulated Sugar study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Granulated Sugar market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Granulated Sugar market.

– Granulated Sugar market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Granulated Sugar market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Granulated Sugar market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Granulated Sugar market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Granulated Sugar market.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=5748&source=atm

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Granulated Sugar Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Granulated Sugar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Granulated Sugar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Granulated Sugar Market Size

2.1.1 Global Granulated Sugar Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Granulated Sugar Production 2014-2025

2.2 Granulated Sugar Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Granulated Sugar Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Granulated Sugar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Granulated Sugar Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Granulated Sugar Market

2.4 Key Trends for Granulated Sugar Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Granulated Sugar Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Granulated Sugar Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Granulated Sugar Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Granulated Sugar Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Granulated Sugar Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Granulated Sugar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Granulated Sugar Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald