CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Analysis by Major Players as Merck KGaA,Addgene,CRISPR THERAPEUTICS,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. | Forecast till 2027

The Insight Partners’ report on the CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market aims at developing a better understanding of the CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters. The market is classified on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-user, and the market is evaluated in terms of growth, value, and volume across five major geographical regions.

CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes is a genome editing tool that enables the researchers to make changes in the DNA. CRISPR-Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and CRISPR-associated protein 9. In recent years the CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes has gained lot of popularity as it offers it is cheaper, faster, accurate, and more efficient genome editing methods.

The CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising adoption of genome editing technique, growing adoption of CRISPR, and increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. Furthermore, increasing demand for drug discovery is likely to pose growth opportunities for the CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes market to grow.

Key players:

Merck KGaA Addgene CRISPR THERAPEUTICS Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Mirus Bio LLC Editas Medicine Takara Bio USA Horizon Discovery Group plc Dharmacon Inc. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

The Global CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product the market is segmented into vector-based Cas and DNA-free Cas. Based on application the market is segmented into genome engineering, disease models, functional genomics, knockdown/activation and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes, contract research organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

