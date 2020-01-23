Cloud Robotics Market Grow at 26.8% CAGR to 2025 | FANUC, Hit Robot Group, Yaskawa, KUKA

Global Cloud Robotics Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Cloud Robotics market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 26.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 23600 million by 2025, from USD 9132.2 million in 2019.

The Cloud Robotics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: FANUC, Hit Robot Group, Yaskawa, KUKA, SoftBank, ABB, Fenjin, Irobot, Mitsubishi, SIASUN, etc.

Cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics rooted in cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies centered around the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centers. In addition, it removes overheads for maintenance and updates, and reduces dependence on custom middleware.

Cloud robotics allows robots to take advantage of the rapid increase in data transfer rates to offload tasks without hard real time requirements. This is of particular interest for mobile robots, where on-board computation entails additional power requirements which may reduce operating duration and constrain robot mobility as well as increase costs.

Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 FANUC

2.1.1 FANUC Details

2.1.2 FANUC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 FANUC SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 FANUC Product and Services

2.1.5 FANUC Cloud Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Hit Robot Group

2.2.1 Hit Robot Group Details

2.2.2 Hit Robot Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Hit Robot Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Hit Robot Group Product and Services

2.2.5 Hit Robot Group Cloud Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Yaskawa

2.3.1 Yaskawa Details

2.3.2 Yaskawa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Yaskawa SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Yaskawa Product and Services

2.3.5 Yaskawa Cloud Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 KUKA

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

10 Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cloud Robotics Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast

