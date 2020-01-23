Carthamus Red Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2026

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, Transparency Market Research (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.

Global Carthamus Red market

The business report on the global Carthamus Red market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations.

As per the report, the global market of Carthamus Red is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Carthamus Red market is segmented as

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of application, the Carthamus Red market is segmented as

Food Industry

Comsetics

Pharmaceuticals

Textile Industry

On the basis of extraction, the Carthamus Red market is segmented as

Natural

Chemical Processing

Carthamus Red Market Key Players

The market key players of Carthamus Red are Pengyan international, Daxinganiling Koralle bioengineering co., Ltd, Zhongbei Northland Bio-chem industry co., Ltd, Revolvy, Xi’an Saiyang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in carthamus red market as the demand is increasing every year for the use of natural products and reducing the use of synthetic products.

Carthamus Red Market Opportunities

Carthamus red is a natural colorant which can be widely used into food industry as demand for processed and ready to eat food is increasing. The market in cosmetics is expected to have maximum growth as demand for natural and organic colorants is increasing. It is also used in manufacturing of shampoo and hair color. Due to its various shades of color, its demand in textile industry is expected to grow for coloring fabrics. There are studies going on for health benefits of carthamus red which will have new applications into pharmaceutical industry. Bound to these factors, the market for carthamus red is expected to have more growth and development during the forecast period.

Carthamus Red Market Regional Outlook

Carthamus red, the product of safflower is mainly grown in South Asia. It has a developed market into the Asia Pacific and Africa. The market is opportunistic for the American and European market. As people in these regional areas are turning more towards natural products and also has more use of cosmetics. The European market has variety of food items usually chasing the natural source products of colorants and dye. The market is expected to grow positive and will have more developments into the forecast period and later.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Crucial findings of the Carthamus Red market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Carthamus Red market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Carthamus Red market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

