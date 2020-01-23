Biomarker Technologies Market Updates, Overview, Outlook to 2027 – Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad, WATERS, Pacific, Illumina

Sameer Joshi

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Biomarker Technologies Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Pune, January 23,2020 – Biomarkers are biological or molecular indicators that indicate the severity of any diseased condition. These biological markers are measured and evaluated to examine normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention. Hence the biomarker technology is used in many scientific fields. In medical field, a biomarker is introduced into an organism as a means to examine organ function or other aspects of health. For example, rubidium chloride, a radioactive isotope is used to assess perfusion of heart muscle. Thus the application of biomarker technology is increasing in the field of science.

The biomarker technologies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing use of biomarkers for disease diagnostics, rising use of biomarkers for drug discovery coupled with high R&D expenditure, increasing life science research activities, increasing application areas of biomarkers and growing incidences of cancer and infectious diseases. However, technical issues related to sample collection and storage and risk of contamination hampers growth of this market

The global biomarker technologies market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, and research area. Based on product, the biomarker technologies market is segmented as consumables, software and services, instruments. Based on technology, the biomarker technologies market is segmented as immunoassay, cytogenetic, mass spectrometry, NGS, PCR, chromatography, imaging technologies and others. On the basis of application the biomarker technologies market is segmented as cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune diseases, neurological, cardiovascular disorders, and others. The research area segment consists of genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Biomarker technologies market based on product, technology application and research area. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biomarker technologies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key biomarker technologies companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the biomarker technologies market include, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., WATERS, Pacific Biomarkers, Nordic Bioscience, BD, Illumina, Inc., and Hologic, Inc. among others.

