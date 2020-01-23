Bicycle Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

Global Bicycle Market Report was valued at USD 47.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Bicycle Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to reach USD 80 Billion by the year 2025. The bicycle Market report is segmented into two parts – By Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel. The Product Type segment is divided into mountain cycle, cyclo-cross cycle, track bicycle and road racing bicycle. Mountain bicycles contribute to the highest Market share. The end user, segment, is divided into adult and kids. Adult’s sports bicycle segment has the highest share in the Market as a result of government initiatives to encourage cycling and rise in participation of products specifically for women.

Major market players in Bicycle Market are Accell Group, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Company Ltd, GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES, Insera Sera, MERIDA, Yeti Cycles, Marin Cycles, cannondale, Trek Bicycle Corp, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report.

The distribution channel is divided into three segments- Retailers, Online and Departmental Stores. Departmental stores have the highest share in the Market. Among all, it is expected that the adult’s sports bicycle segment will be growing at a moderate CAGR of xx% in the assessment period.

SWOT Analysis of Bicycle Market:

Strength:

Collaboration with e-commerce websites

Consumer shifting preference to cycling as a sport or leisure activity

Awareness towards personal health and environment

Weakness:

Increasing Market of refurbished bicycles

High cost of products

Opportunities:

Technological advancements – innovative bicycles and industries

Growing population of unisex bicycles

Introduction of ultra-lightweight bicycles

Threats:

Intense competition has developed among the producers.

By region, the global bicycle Market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Bicycle Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel

*Retailers

*Online

*Departmental Stores

By Product Type

*Mountain bicycle

*Cyclo-cross bicycle

*Track bicycle

*Road racing bicycle

By End Use

*Adult

*Kids

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

