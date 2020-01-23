Bakery Ingredients Market : Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2025

Global Bakery Ingredients Market was valued at USD 8.2 Billion in the year 2017. Global Bakery Ingredients Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to reach USD 12.69 Billion by the year 2025. Bakery ingredients are the food products responsible to maintain the freshness, softness, & taste; improve shelf life; and increase the protein content in the baked items. These items are available in different varieties in the Market and are considered as the basic food for human nutrition globally.

The global Bakery Ingredients Market is segmented on the basis of technology, by application, and by region. On the basis of technology the Market is segmented as Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powder & Mixes, Oils, Fats, and Shortenings, Colors & Flavors, Starch and others of which Baking Powder & Mixes segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the Market is segmented as Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Rolls & Pies, Cakes & Pastries, and Others in which bread segment holds the highest Market share in the forecasted period and are expected to grow with highest CAGR

Major market players in Bakery Ingredients Market are Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, AAK AB, Associated British Foods PLC, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Lallemand Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., and brief information of 10 companies will be provided in a report. The European region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level China, India, and Japan are the major industries in the Asia Pacific region and holds a substantial Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. High per capita consumption of bread was one of the major factors driving the baking ingredients Market in this region.

SWOT Analysis of Bakery Ingredients Market:

Strength:

Changing Consumer Lifestyles Increase the Demand for Convenience Foods.

Consumer preferences for healthier bakery products.

Weakness:

Replacement of baked products with cereals

Stringent regulations and international quality standards.

Opportunities:

Demand for Healthier Baked Goods in Emerging markets.

Growth of Frozen Bakery Products Market

Threats:

Impact of European Crisis on Consumer Spending In Baked Goods Category.

Health Issues Due to Excess Consumption of Trans Fatty Acids

Bakery Ingredients Market Segmentation:

By Applications

*Bread

*Cookies & Biscuits

*Rolls & Pies

*Cakes & Pastries

*Others

By Technology

*Emulsifiers

*Leavening Agents

*Enzymes

*Baking Powder & Mixes

*Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

*Colors & Flavors

*Starch

*Others

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

