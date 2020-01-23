ATM Outsourcing Market Soaring at 1.0% CAGR to 2025 | Cardtronics, ATMJ, Asseco, Fis, Sharenet, Cash Transactions

Global ATM Outsourcing Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global ATM Outsourcing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 22900 million by 2025, from USD 22040 million in 2019.

The ATM Outsourcing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cardtronics, ATMJ, Asseco, Fis, Sharenet, Cash Transactions, NuSourse, Avery Scott, Burroughs, NCR, Transaction Solutions International, King Teller, Dolphin Debit, Provus, Raya Group, Mobile Money, GRG Banking, FEDCorp, etc.

ATM outsourcing is business process delegation to Partner under define conditions in advance. ATM outsourcing includes following: ATM renting, HW and SW maintenance, ATM monitoring and reporting, ATM Lifecycle management. Possibility for redemption existing ATM network from the Bank and then to outsource it.

ATM outsourcing is an effect means to implement ATM centralized operation management in bank. Many foreign commercial banks as well as the domestic part of the joint-stock banks in order to take this operation means to carry out intensive operations and scientific, fine management. Through a more professional services to enhance the quality of bank ATM service and service efficiency, increase customer retention, establish a brand image, in order to win social recognition. According to the first line survey, field research and branch Forum. The banks use the ATM sourcing for the following targets.

Market Segment by Type, covers

ATM Monitoring Outsourcing

ATM Operation Outsourcing

ATM Full Outsourcing

Other Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In-bank mode

Off-bank mode

