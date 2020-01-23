Anti-Acne Cosmetics Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Anti-Acne Cosmetics market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Anti-Acne Cosmetics is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Anti-Acne Cosmetics market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Anti-Acne Cosmetics market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Anti-Acne Cosmetics market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Anti-Acne Cosmetics industry.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Anti-Acne Cosmetics market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market:

Novel Development

Recently, a leading player, Incospharm launched a cosmetic product with autophagy-induced ingredients which restores hydrolipidic film of the skin, treating the acne. The product was launched at Korea trade shoe. The product is named Sebodulin, a newest range in Incospharm portfolio, consisting autophagy-activating peptides.

Moreover, Ahava Dead Sea laboratories developed a cosmetic using Dead Sea extracts and apple of Sodom, a native fruit, The combination is used to prevent, protect, and treat skin inflammation. The formulation is claimed to be used in pharmaceutical and skin care compositions in several leave-on products, such as gels lotions, sunscreen, masks, ointment, make-up, foam, and sprays. This helps in treating various skin conditions.

These are some of the leading examples, taking the global anti-acne cosmetics market by a stride. The market is expected to experience a notable rise in the span of coming years, due to increasing innovations in the market.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Dynamics

Adolescents Prone to Acne Fuel Demand in Global Market

There are a lot of negative stigma regarding acne, along with increase in usage of cosmetic products by women and men. Acne is one of the most common skin issues, especially in adolescents. Based on the article by European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology journal, around 85% of girls and 95% of boys tend to get acne in their teenage. This rising cases of acne in young population is another major aspect boosting the growth in global anti-acne cosmetics market.

People suffering from acne are also prone to be affected by depression, low self-esteem, aloofness, and poor life quality. This is credited to the mental and emotional connection of an individual and outer appearance. These psychological impacts are as well foreseen to uplift the demand in the global market.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Being Largest Exporter to Lead Global Market

Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest potential export market for U.S. based products owing to the presence of over 3 billion potential consumers. Economies, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea are some of the largest consumers. In addition, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are a few other regions expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

China is one of the most promising cosmetics markets in Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to the fascination of the Chinese population with high-end foreign brands, as nearly 80% of the country’s cosmetics market is dominated by western brands.

