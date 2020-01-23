Algorithmic Trading Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

The “Algorithmic Trading Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global algorithmic trading market. Some of the key players profiled in the algorithmic trading market include Trading Technologies International, Inc., Argo Software Engineering, Inc., Automated Trading SoftTechPvt. Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Software AG, Thomson Reuters Corporation, uTrade, and Vela Trading Systems LLC (OptionsCity Software, Inc.).

The algorithmic trading market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Algorithmic Trading Market

By Component

Software Cloud-based Public Private On-premise Hybrid

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional



By Trading Type

Forex

Stock Markets

Commodities

Bonds

Cryptocurrency

In addition, the report provides analysis of the algorithmic trading market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Mainland Hong Kong India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald