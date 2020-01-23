Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market was valued at USD 27200 Million in the year 2019. Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to reach USD 34798 Million by the year 2025. Air & Water pollution control equipment is a vital component of industrial processes that cannot be neglected.in any industry. Oil & Gas, energy production, coal and metal mining, chemical, and waste management industries are a few of the big-league players that have played a considerable role in polluting the environment.

For industry structure analysis, the Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 15 % of the revenue Market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area of value also the leader in the whole Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment.

Asia-Pacific occupied 42.88% of the revenue Market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively accounted for around 24.74% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales revenue.

Major market players in Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market are Ecolab, Alfa Laval, Longking, GE, SUEZ (GE Water), GEA, FLSmidth, Evoqua Water, AAF International, Sumitomo, Foster Wheeler, Feida, Balcke-Dürr, Xylem, Babcock & Wilcox, Ducon Technologies, Wartsila, SPC, Yara Marine Technologies, Dürr AG, Veolia, Sinoma, KC Cottrell, Fives, CECO Environmental, Tianjie Group, HUBER Group, Hamon, Thermax, SHENGYUN, BHEL, Pall Corporation, Jiulong, JOHN ZINK COMPANY.

Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Segmentation:

Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Overview, By Product

Air Pollution Control Equipment

Water Pollution Control Equipment

Overview, By Application

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Chemical

Power Generation

Municipal

Other

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

