Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Spirulina Powder Market Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3161&source=atm

Key Trends

Majorly fueling the global market for spirulina powder is the rising awareness pertaining to its myriad health benefits. It has high anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and contains beta-carotene and hypolipidemic which serve to bring down blood pressure and cholesterol. Apart from that, the wide array of natural colors gotten from spirulina are boosting their market too. It finds widespread application in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries as a result. This has led to governments of many nations such as Ghana, India, and Angola promoting production of spirulina.

One drawback of spirulina powder, on the other hand, is the less stability of the natural colors extracted from it. It is said that natural colors change easily under sunlight. Synthetic colors steal a march over it, when it comes to stability.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Market Potential

Rising organized retailing and online retailing are providing a major fillip to the sales of spirulina powder. Algae-based dietary supplements and spirulina-based food and beverages are being increasingly sold by large retailers, who are also targeting online platforms to up visibility and sales. Besides, rise in popularity of vegan diet is another prominent growth driver of the market. However, currently, the market is still facing difficulties in distribution. But the rising millennial population highly conscious of their health is expected to open up an avenue for growth in the market.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Regional Outlook

North America and South America together account for a substantial share in the global market for spirulina powder. The U.S. is the main driver in the region on account of the rising obesity problems and the large pool of elderly in the country. Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, which trail the Americas when it comes to generating sales, are nonetheless emerging as lucrative markets. Growing knowledge about the various health benefits of spirulina products is the primary factor promoting their sales in the above regions. The mushrooming hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and food specialty stores in the aforementioned regions are also playing a key role in stoking sales.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for spirulina powder are Algene Biotech, NOW Foods, Naturya, Bardakci Group, Earthrise Nutritionals, Arwind Enterprise, Penn Herb, AK Biotech, and Sari Food. In order to grow in the market, these players are seen focusing on product development.

The global spirulina market can be segmented into the following:

Global Spirulina Powder Market, by Region

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3161&source=atm

