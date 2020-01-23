Accelerometer and Gyroscope Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Accelerometer and Gyroscope market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Accelerometer and Gyroscope is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Accelerometer and Gyroscope market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Accelerometer and Gyroscope market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Accelerometer and Gyroscope market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Accelerometer and Gyroscope industry.

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Accelerometer and Gyroscope market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market:

Trends and Opportunities

Increasing defense expenditure across the world is the primary driver of this market. Besides that, factors such as growing usage of accelerometer and gyroscope in end-user industries, emergence of advanced and compact MEMS technology, strict regulations for automotive industry pertaining to safety and security, and growing adoption of automated processes in industries and homes will further augment the demand. Previously, a relatively smaller part of the developed world utilized these devices but now, several emerging economies are extending the demand, owing to rapid urbanization. This factor is also expected to positively reflect on the global market.

The demand for high-end applications of gyroscope and MEMS accelerometer are anticipated to expand at the most prominent growth rate during the forecast period, while 3-axis accelerometers and gyroscopes serve maximum demand in terms of dimension segment. This can be attributed to growing level of integration in the manufacturing sector in order to reduce number of components per device and weight of overall product, for which 3-axis devices are almost ideal.

Global Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: Region-wise Outlook

The region of Asia Pacific currently serves the maximum demand for accelerometer and gyroscope, which is attributed to newly made manufacturing units for low-end applications such as consumer electronics and automotive in the region. North America and Europe are expected to remain moderate regional markets during the forecast period.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the key vendors in global accelerometer and gyroscope are Honeywell International, Inc., Colibrys Ltd., Fizoptika Corp., Analog Devices Inc., InnaLabs, KVH Industries, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Kionix, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH, Sensonsor AS, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Systron Donner Inertial.

