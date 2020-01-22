Wheeled Loader Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Wheeled Loader Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Caterpillar (United States), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), John Deere (United States), Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan), J C Bamford(JCB) (United Kingdom), LeeBoy (United States), Komatsu (Japan), Terex (United States), XCMG (China) etc.

Summary:

Global Wheeled Loaders Market Overview:

Wheeled Loader is used to load materials such as debris, snow, feed, and raw materials. The bucket is attached either in the front or back, this assembly may be removable or permanently fixed. The loader supports the development infrastructure and provides high productivity. It can move in any type of surface which makes the task easier. Many technological developments are made to make the wheel loader efficient and to save energy. Furthermore the wheel loaders can complete the activities which the huge bulldozers cannot.

Market Drivers:

Rising Urbanisation and Industrialisation is Boosting the Market

Increasing Mining Activities around the Globe

Market Trend:

Adoption of Telematics in Construction Leading to the Growth of Wheel Loader Market

Technological Developments Such as Fuel Efficient, Engine Idle Shutdown

Restraints:

High Costs Associated with the Product

Low return on investments

Opportunities:

Rising Demand in Developing Countries

Government Initiatives on Constructions and Other Projects

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Labor in Developing Countries

Growing Rental Equipment Market

Competitive Landscape:

In this market, the major players are looking for product launch, developments and expansion. The technological developments are assisting the new players to enter the market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Caterpillar (United States), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), John Deere (United States), Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan), J C Bamford(JCB) (United Kingdom), LeeBoy (United States), Komatsu (Japan), Terex (United States), XCMG (China) and Shandong Lingong Construction machinery (China). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Xiamen Tider Industrial Co (China), Zhengzhou Golden Bull Machinery Limited (China) and Qingzhou Rongwei Engineering machinery (China). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Wheeled Loaders market by 2024. Considering Market by Weight, the sub-segment i.e.

Market Highlights:

In 2019, John Deere acquired OnLink Inc. Which is a provider of e commerce sales and marketing.

In 2018, Luigong launches 886H wheel loader along with other products like B170DL bulldozer, 4180D motor grader, TC800C5 truck-mounted crane, and S935 sugarcane to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

