Vocal Biomarker Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2018 to 2027

The detailed study on the Vocal Biomarker Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Vocal Biomarker Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Vocal Biomarker Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Vocal Biomarker Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Vocal Biomarker Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Vocal Biomarker Market introspects the scenario of the Vocal Biomarker market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Vocal Biomarker Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Virtual Private Assistants Enabling Voice-based Emotion Detection

Current digital world is making rapid transformations in the way people interact with technology and one another, with virtual private assistants taking on a personalized experience. As virtual private assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa become more popular & useful and smarter, developers are focusing on providing them with additional tools that enable recognizing emotions. A prime example of such development is the cloud-based API engine by Beyond Verbal, which integrates with the virtual private assistants (VPAs).

The aim of Beyond Verbal’s project is to enhance the sensitivity of one’s connected home. Focus of this cloud-based API engine is directed toward eliminating VPAs’ emotional blind spots, given that the vocal intonations in human communication represent 35-40% of emotions conveyed. Future developments of vocal biomarkers is likely to enable VPAs analyze voice for the specific health conditions, providing unique insights into remote health monitoring and personalized tech.

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR envisages the global vocal biomarker market to record a spectacular 23.3% CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Revenues from global sales of vocal biomarkers are foreseen to surpass US$ 390 Mn by 2027-end. Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, IBM Corporation, and other leading participants operating in the global vocal biomarker market have been profiled and analyzed in detail in the report.

