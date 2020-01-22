Virtual Reality Devices Market Report 2020 | Global Industry Sales, Supply Analysis And Forecasts to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Virtual Reality Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global virtual reality devices market was valued at about $3.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $16.19 billion at a CAGR of 50.5% through 2022. Rising demand for virtual reality devices in changing the traditional way of imparting safety trainings to employees is expected to drive the virtual reality devices market.

The Virtual Reality Devices market consists of sales of virtual reality devices and related services. The VR devices use advanced computer technology called virtual reality to create a simulated environment. The VR devices such as head mounted display (HMD) devices , Gesture Tracking devices(GTD) , Projectors and display walls (PDW) enable the users to get immersed in a real environment and interact with 3D worlds.

Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2579&type=smp

Health concerns over prolonged usage of virtual reality headsets is expected to limit the growth of companies in the virtual reality devices market. Prolonged immersion into a fully imagined environment can affect both physical and emotional well being. Simulated motions affect a person’s perception of time and space. Violent content can cause long term brain damage and generate severe psychological effects in children.

Integration of 5K stereoscopic video in VR devices is one of the growing trends that is changing the landscape of virtual reality device market. 5k stereoscopic video is a 5k-resolution video technology which replaces the previous 360 video low resolution technology used in VR headsets. This 5K stereoscopic video would provide a complete and detailed VR immersion experience for the viewers.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the virtual reality devices market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the virtual reality devices market are Google, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Oculus VR LLC, Marxent Labs

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2579

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald