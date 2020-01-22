Sub-regional Satellite Sharing System implemented by Southern African Countries

The Secretary of State for Telecommunications of Angola, Mario Oliveira, requested for the implementation of a satellite distribution system for associates of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). This would not only promise better communication and fast reach to information in member nations; however, it will also bolster sustainable development in the sub-region and Africa.

He made the call at the current Joint International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and SADC Satellite System Sharing framework, on Monday in Luanda. According to Mario, the satellite sharing system is crucial for member nations to progress in the space industry. He also requested for the extension of the workshop to other countries in the region. This would enable them to benefit the health system, education of agriculture, and the space industry in the nations.

George Ah-Thew, who is the SADC Senior Coordinator for Science, Technology, and information, confirmed that SADC nations enlisting the Satellite Sharing System policies and wish to perform implementation after the task.

Temporarily, the demand for satellite sharing system arrives, as National Meteorology Institute (INAM) of Mozambique declared, early in the

