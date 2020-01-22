Business

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2027

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) are included:

 

market dynamics affecting the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed the market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also includes a glimpse of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment value chain. 

 
The interaction and roles of various stakeholders in the value chain starting from technology development and manufacturing to the deployment and final end-use have been elucidated in detail. The market attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking of each region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment market in that region, both currently and in the near future. Raw material supply and demand outlook have been analyzed in detail considering two of the critical materials required for manufacturing the equipment: steel and copper. Regional demand balances and future market trends have been analyzed for both copper and steel, with forward looking analysis on prices of such commodities. Labor price outlook and the general scenario for aftermarket services have also been analyzed in depth.
 
Key players in the oil and gas static and rotating market include Alfa Laval AB, Atlas Copco AB, Pentair plc, General Electric Company, Metso Oyj, Siemens AG, Tenaris SA, Sulzer Limited, FMC Technologies Inc., OAO TMK, Technip SA, Flowserve Corporation, Doosan Group, Wärtsilä, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, recent developments, and recent major supplies to the oil and gas industry.
 
Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Product Type Analysis
  • Oil and Gas Static Equipment
    • Valves
    • Boilers
    • Heat Exchangers
      • Shell and Tube
      • Air Cooled
  • Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment
    • Compressors
    • Turbines
    • Pumps
Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Regional Analysis
  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • Norway
    • U.K.
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Nigeria
    • Algeria
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa
  • South and Central America
    • Brazil
  • Rest of South and Central America

