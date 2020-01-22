Soccer Sportswear Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2026

The global Soccer Sportswear market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Soccer Sportswear market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Soccer Sportswear market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Soccer Sportswear market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Soccer Sportswear market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sportswear

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Others

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Kids

Each market player encompassed in the Soccer Sportswear market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Soccer Sportswear market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

