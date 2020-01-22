Semi-trailer Market Research Report: Latest Industry Status and Future Growth Outlook 2020 to 2026|China International Marine Containers, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone, Fontaine Commercial Trailer

The Global Semi-Trailer Market is accounted for $24.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $41.25billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Factors such as growing demand for consumer goods, increasing business activity in emerging countries and rising usage of advanced technologies are fuelling the market growth. However, unfortunate road transportation coupled with a lack of intent to recover transport is hampering the market.

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a facade pin. The term is likewise used to allude to the gathering of a truck and a semi trailer. The semi-trailers have wheels that are skillful of being fully descend and are additionally relocatable. Simplicity of help is referred to as one of the semi’s main points of interest. A road tractor coupled to a semi-trailer is regularly called a semi-trailer truck.

By Semi-Trailer Type, dry van segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Dry inert constituents are available in various forms such as wettable powders, dust, granules, and talc. These are majorly used in the formulation of herbicides and rodenticides. Dry forms of pesticide assist in attracting rodents in the fields and as a result favourite in rural fields for repelling and skilling rodents.

By Geography, The North America has a significant growth due to recovering road infrastructure, increasing supply chain industry, government rules on weight transport capacity and extent of semi-trailer, Californias Air Resources Board (CARB) mandates connected to semi-trailer aerodynamics and the boom in natural gas industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the Semi-Trailer Market include China International Marine Containers, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Great Dane, Hyundai Translead, K?gel Trailer, Lamberet, Polar Tank, Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Wabash National and Wilhelm Schwarzmu?ller.

End Users Covered:

– Chemical

– Construction

– Food & Beverage

– HealthCare

– Heavy Industry

– Oil & Gas

– Cement

– Logistics

– Textile

– Steel

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

