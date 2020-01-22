Russia Copper Mining to 2023: Size, Share, Emerging Technology, Equipment Analysis and Growth Survey

Summary

“Copper Mining in Russia to 2023” comprehensively covers Russian reserves of copper, historic and forecast trends in the country’s copper production and the key active, exploration and development copper mines and projects. The report also analyses factors affecting the country’s demand for copper, and profiles the major copper producers.

Russian copper mine production grew by 0.7% to reach 710 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2018. This was mainly due to a 12.5% increase in the output from Polar and Kola copper divisions of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the country’s largest producer of copper, owing to higher recovery rates. The production is expected to post a forecast period (2019-2023) CAGR of 5.2% to reach 903.8kt in 2023. This will be supported by an anticipated rise in the output from the existing operations, coupled with the commencement of Udokan (in 2022) and Ak-Sug (2023) projects. Simultaneously, Russia’s consumption of copper, driven by demand from the domestic automobile, construction and infrastructure sectors, rose by 2.3% to 394.2kt in 2018.

Key Highlights

– To gain an understanding of Russia’s copper mining industry, relevant driving factors

– To understand historical and forecast trend on country’s copper production, consumption and exports

Scope

Russian copper mine production grew by 0.7% to reach 710 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2018. This was mainly due to a 12.5% increase in the output from Polar and Kola copper divisions of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the country's largest producer of copper, owing to higher recovery rates. The production is expected to post a forecast period (2019-2023) CAGR of 5.2% to reach 903.8kt in 2023.

This will be supported by an anticipated rise in the output from the existing operations, coupled with the commencement of Udokan (in 2022) and Ak-Sug (2023) projects. Simultaneously, Russia's consumption of copper, driven by demand from the domestic automobile, construction and infrastructure sectors, rose by 2.3% to 394.2kt in 2018.

– The report analyses Russia’s copper mining industry, with details of reserves, production trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and a listing of the major active, exploration and development projects.

Companies Mentioned:

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Ural Mining Metallurgical Company

Russian Copper Company

Chapter One: List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Russia Copper Mining – Reserves, Production, Consumption, and Exports

3.1 Copper Reserves by Country

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production

3.2.1 Copper prices

3.3 Active Mines

3.4 Exploration Projects

3.5 Development Projects

3.6 Consumption vs. Exports

3.7 Factors Affecting the Demand for Copper

3.7.1 Domestic Construction and Infrastructure sectors

3.7.2 Domestic Automobile sector

Chapter Four: Competitive Landscape

4.1 Major Copper Producers

4.1.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel

4.1.2 Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co.

4.1.3 Russian Copper Company

Chapter Five: Fiscal Regime

5.1 Governing Bodies

5.1.1 Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation

5.2 Mining Laws

5.2.1 Law of the Russian Federation on Subsoil (The Subsoil Law 1992)

5.2.2 Federal Law of the Russian Federation on Production Sharing Agreements

5.2.3 Federal Law on Precious Metals and Stones

5.3 Ownership and Licenses

5.3.1 Subsoil Ownership

5.3.2 Licenses

5.3.3 Termination of Subsoil License

5.4 Mining Rights and Obligations

5.4.1 Mining Rights

5.4.2 Mining Obligations

5.5 Taxes and Royalties

5.5.1 Federal Level

5.5.2 Regional Level

5.5.3 Municipal Level

5.5.4 Depreciation and amortization

Chapter Six: Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Methodology

6.3 Coverage

6.4 Secondary Research

6.5 Contact Us

6.6 Disclaimer

