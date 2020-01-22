Proximity Mobile Payment to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028

Assessment of the Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market

The recent study on the Proximity Mobile Payment market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Proximity Mobile Payment market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Proximity Mobile Payment market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Proximity Mobile Payment market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Proximity Mobile Payment market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Proximity Mobile Payment market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Proximity Mobile Payment market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Proximity Mobile Payment market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Proximity Mobile Payment across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market: Dynamics

The report analyzes the major drivers affecting the performance of the global proximity mobile payment market. The effect of major factors driving the demand for proximity mobile payment solutions is discussed in detail in the report, which also provides a clear picture of the most important restraints affecting the market. The mechanism through which these influential factors affect the global proximity mobile payment market is discussed in detail in the report. Economic and regulatory factors affecting the dynamics between the proximity mobile payment market’s drivers and restraints are also elaborated in the report.

Key drivers for the global proximity mobile payment market include the rising adoption of smartphones among various user demographics, rising preference among customers for mobile payment technology, and the increasing ease of making widespread installation of the technological infrastructure required for advanced systems such as proximity mobile payment.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Segmentation

By mode of payment, the global proximity mobile payment market is bifurcated into near field communication and barcode. Of these, near field communication, valued at US$43.6 bn in 2017, is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. Near field communication accounted for 75.3% of the global proximity mobile payment market in 2017 and is likely to become even more important to the market by 2022, when it is expected to account for 87.7% of the global market. The near field communication segment is likely to reach a value of US$360.9 bn by 2022 at a whopping 52.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. The North America proximity mobile payment market was valued at US$13 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to more than US$98 bn by 2022 at a robust 49.8% CAGR therein.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global proximity mobile payment market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Square Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Mastercard Incorporated, and CVS Health Group.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald