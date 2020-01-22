Pine Bark Extract Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends s 2019 – 2026

Global Pine Bark Extract market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Pine Bark Extract market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Pine Bark Extract , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Pine Bark Extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

The pine bark extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form pine bark extract market is segmented as powder extract and liquid extract. The powder extract is mostly used for formulation of variety of dosage forms whereas the liquid extract as an additive to food products.

Pine bark extract market is segmented on the basis of end use application which includes; health supplements, food additive and cosmetics. The health supplement is sub segmented into powders, tablets, capsules and others (tinctures, elixirs etc.). The health benefits of pine bark extract has led to increased demand in the food and beverages which is anticipated to show a sustainable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel pine bark extract market is segmented as; Direct Sales and Indirect Sales. The indirect segment of pine bark extract market is further sub segmented into; specialty stores, modern trade, online retail and other retail formats.

Pine Bark Extract Market Regional Outlook:

A wide variety of Pinus species are scattered over the globe and the key regions associate with the pine bark market include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and The Middle East. China’s is steadily increasing its production and is being referred as one of the major producers of pine bark extract powder. Countries such as Cuba and Mexico in Latin America is accounting for a fair share in exports as well. The greater demand of pine bark extract is arising from Europe and North American region which can be attributed to the high level commercialization of health supplements and an increase in acceptance of herbal or botanical health supplements.

Pine Bark Extract Market Drivers and Trends:

Manufacturers are making use of pine bark extract worldwide, Bremenn Botanicals launched its anti-aging cream in March 2017 with pine bark as one of the main constituent. Nutramedica Inc. introduced its anti-aging food supplement with pine bark extract. The key players in application industry are focusing on developing new products with pine bark extracts market. The benefits of pine pollen has already been established over the internet which has created demand for more products containing pine bark. This demand is expected to drive the growth of pine bark extract market.

These new product launches have been backed by increasing demand among health conscious consumers. In the recent past the herbal/botanical supplements have witnessed a high demand in the market, attributed to the heightened consumer trust in herbal supplements and the pine bark extract is also expected see as upsurge with the growth of the health supplements.

Pine Bark Extract Market Key Players:

Manufacturers are keen on improving the processing capacities to meet the demands of people and gain a significant market share over the forecast period and some of the players contributing to the global pine bark extract market includes; Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., AuNutra Industries Inc., Xi'an Greena Biotech Co.,Ltd., Jiaherb Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA among others. The pine bark extract market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate with development adopted by key industry players.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

