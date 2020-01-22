Physical Security Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2025

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Physical Security Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Physical Security market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Physical Security market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Physical Security market. All findings and data on the global Physical Security market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Physical Security market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Physical Security market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Physical Security market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Physical Security market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing physical security products and providing physical security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the physical security market based on their 2012 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Morpho SA, Genetec, Hikvision Digital Technology, Cisco Systems, Pelco, Honeywell Security Group, Assa Abloy, Tyco International Ltd, EMC Corporation, MacAfee, IBM, CSC, Nice Systems, Vidsys and Siemens, among others.

The global physical security market is segmented as below:

By Components

By Hardware

Intrusion detection and prevention Video surveillance Analog Cameras IP Cameras Digital video recorders (DVRs) Close circuit television (CCTV) Encoders Storage Network video recorders (NVRs) Intrusion detection Panels Detectors Keypads Accessories Intruder alarms and locks



Access control Biometrics Fingerprint recognition Facial recognition Iris recognition Others (voice, signature, hand geometry, so on) RFID Active RFID Passive RFID Interrogators Card based access control Smart cards and readers Proximity cards and readers Controllers Others (touch screens and keypads, barcodes, magnetic stripes, so on)



Others Fire and life safety Visitor management Backup power



By Software

Physical security information management (PSIM)

Management analysis and modeling software

By Services

Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)

Remote management services

Technical support

Public safety answering point (PSAP)

Security consulting

Public alert and warning system

Others (data source, hosted access control, managed access control, alert notification, mobile security management)

By Applications

Transportation and logistics Aviation Rail Ports Road and city traffic New starts



Government and public sector

Control centers

Utilities/ energy markets Fossil generation facilities Oil and gas facilities Liquid natural gas facilities (import and export regulations and market analysis) Nuclear power Solar Wind Hydro electric



Chemical facilities

Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)

Retail

Business organizations (including IT sector)

Hospitality and casinos

Others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Physical Security Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Physical Security Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Physical Security Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

