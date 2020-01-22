Oatmeal Market 2020 Analysis and Forecast To 2027 By Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology

“Global Oatmeal Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Oatmeal market with detailed market segmentation by type, sales channel, and geography.

The global oatmeal market at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 Bn in 2027.

Oatmeal Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular & Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, and Others); Sales Channel (Online and Physical Stores); and Geography

Grains continue to remain one of the popular solutions for various breakfast meals globally owing to its high nutritional and fiber-rich ingredients. Among these, avena sativa or popularly known as oats are a particular type of grains with multiple fitness and health benefits has attributed to their rising popularity among breakfast cereals, especially among adults. Oatmeal is simple oats based consumer products along with various grains, dry fruits, and other ingredients that are widely consumed for breakfast meals. Currently, some of the common types of oats available for the preparation of oatmeal are whole oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats, and bran oats. However, leading oatmeal manufacturers such as McCann’s Irish Oatmeal, Hamlyns of Scotland, Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., and The Quaker Oats Company among other prominent oatmeal market players also offer a wide range of flavored oatmeal based products for their large customer base. Thus, propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

Breakfast continues to remain one of the critical meal for daily nutritional and protein intake among adults as well as children. Moreover, the availability of multiple popular breakfast cereals brands from numerous regional and global players has facilitated high market competitiveness in the overall breakfast cereals market. Furthermore, the recent surge in consumer awareness has attributed to manufacturers focusing on the marketing of their breakfast cereal products with an emphasis on the nutritional value of the products. The high fiber and nutrient luxurious raw materials of oatmeal i.e., oats owing to their versatile benefits associated with lowering blood sugar, maintaining glucose levels, lowering cholesterol, and weight management among other benefits has contributed significantly in its popularity across breakfast cereals especially among adults recently. Despite the popularity of oatmeal across numerous European countries since past many decades, it has gained an unprecedented rise in penetration across global scale in the past few years. Thus, the versatile long term health benefits of oatmeal consumption are expected to be one of the major factor propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Oatmeal market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Oatmeal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global Oatmeal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Oatmeal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Oatmeal market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting Oatmeal market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Oatmeal market in these regions.

B&G Food, Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal)

Bagrrys India Limited

Grain Millers, Inc.

Hamlyns Of Scotland

Kellogg Company

Marico Limited

Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

The Quaker Oats Company

Weetabix Limited

