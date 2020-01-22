Nutrition Lipid Market Analysis to Grow at CAGR of 9.3% over Period 2019-2027: Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V

The Global Nutrition Lipid market is accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.

Nutrition lipid plays an essential role in the absorption of essential vitamins such as A, D, and E. It has wide applications in industries such as food & beverages, personal care industries, and pharmaceuticals. The nutrition lipid market is mainly driven by factors such as growing awareness of healthy diet among the consumers and rising cases of chronic diseases in developed and developing countries. Increasing demand for omega-3 foods further bolster the demand for nutrition lipid market.

The global nutrition lipid market by the type has been segmented into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, and others. Omega-3 is evolving as some of the most widely useful compounds in human health. Factors which are enhancing the demand for omega-3 are the health benefits of consuming omega-3, advanced product introductions, and robust consumer awareness and demand. Omega-3 is the most promising and successful functional ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Also, due to an increasingly educated consumer base, numerous other drivers are boosting this market such as innovative formulations and technology developments which are expanding omega-3. Numerous factors create a positive growth environment for omega-3 products such as expanding governmental, medical, and public awareness of omega-3 and its varied range of health benefits and increased market involvement by major marketers.

Based on application, the nutrition lipid market is bifurcated into, dietary, supplements and Nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others. The supplements and Nutraceutical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, intake of dietary supplements as products which contain dietary ingredient such as vitamin, mineral, and others enables better ingestion. The dietary supplements are expected at reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improve the nutritional value in daily diet. The composition of dietary supplements and Nutraceutical improves overall health. As consumers around the globe are more aware of the benefits offered by dietary supplements and Nutraceutical, it is expected to increase the demand of the global nutrition lipid market.

A key trend which is projected to affect the nutrition lipid market in the coming year is the growing awareness about nutrition lipids in the emerging economies. The nutrition lipid market is emerging owing to increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among the consumers and growing health concerns. The rising innovation, such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, are creating growth opportunities for nutrition lipid in emerging economies. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and Africa. The liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector, are the main factors that generate opportunities for the global nutrition lipid market. Moreover, rising demand for supplements & functional foods together with growing disposable income in Asia and Africa region is expected to boost the nutrition lipid market growth over the forecast period. Also, the demand for infant foods containing omega-3 is growing in emerging regions. There is growing awareness of the benefits of omega-3 in terms of healthy infant growth among parents in these regions. Thus, these factors are propelled to create opportunities in the market.

Some of the players present in nutrition lipid market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Neptune wellness solutions Inc, Nordic, Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS, and Polaris among others.

The overall global nutrition lipid market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the nutrition lipid market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Nutrition Lipid market.

