Summary

Myanmarese Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Get PDF Sample Copy on Global Myanmarese Defense Market @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/679482

This report offers detailed analysis of the Myanmarese Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024 defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Myanmar’s defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Myanmarese defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Myanmarese defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Myanmarese defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Get More Information on Myanmarese Defense Industry @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/myanmarese-defense-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2024

Scope

– The Myanmar defense budget is valued at US$2.14 billion in 2019 and registered a CAGR of -2.81% during the historic period. The country is currently in the midst of a political transformation as historically, Myanmar was ruled by the army, but is now being run by a civilian government.

– The country’s capital expenditure allocation, which stood at an average of 43.1% during the historic period, is anticipated to increase significantly to an average of 43.5% during the forecast period. This increase is primarily due to the procurement of advanced defense equipment and a focus on increasing the capabilities of the country’s indigenous defense industry.

– The MoD expected to invets in submarines, multi-role aircraft, maritime surveillance and detection and corvettes, among others.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Myanmar defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Myanmar defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

Get 20% complementary customization along with purchase of this report: https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/679482

Companies Mentioned:

Myanmar Defense Industries (DI)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC)

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Larsen & Tubro

Bharat Electronics Limited

Yakolev

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About Global Data

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Procurement Programs

3.1.2. Key Drivers and Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Myanmar’s defense expenditure is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.93% over 2020-2024

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure’s share of total expenditure to increase considerably over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure expected to increase at CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure set to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.4.1. Myanmar’s defense budget expected to grow at a slower rate than its neighbors over the forecast period

3.4.2. Myanmar’s defense expenditure is low compared to other Asian countries

3.4.3. Myanmar allocates a larger share of its GDP to defense compared to other Asian countries

3.5. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.5.1. Top 10 Defense Market Sectors by Value (US$ Million) – Projections over period 2019-2024

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to recover over the forecast period

4.1.2. China and Russia emerged as the largest suppliers of arms

4.1.3. Aircraft and air defense system dominates military hardware imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Myanmar’s domestic defense manufacturing is still in a nascent stage

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Market Regulation

5.1.1. Currently foreign investments are not present in the defense industry of Myanmar

5.2. Market Entry Route

5.2.1. Budget Process

5.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

5.2.3. Government-to-government contracts are the preferred market entry route for equipment manufacturers

5.2.4. Closer military co-operation provides opportunities to enter the defense market

6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2. Key Domestic Company

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

7.1.1. GDP Per Capita

7.1.2. GDP, Current Prices

7.1.3. Gross National Disposable Income (US$ Billion)

7.1.4. Local Currency Unit per US Dollar

7.1.5. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.6. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.7. Service Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.8. Service Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.9. Net Foreign Direct Investment (BoP, current US$ Bn)

7.1.10. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.11. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output (LCU Billion)

8. Appendix

8.1. About Global Data

8.2. Disclaimer

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Myanmarese Defense Market report includes the Myanmarese Defense market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Myanmarese Defense market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

Our Most Trending Other Press Release:

RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc)@ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ready-to-assemble-furniture-market-statistics-trend-growth-manufacturers-type-application-and-global-industry-analysis-2024-2020-01-02

Global Organic Coconut Water Market Growth [email protected] https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organic-coconut-water-market-size-global-industry-analysis-sales-consumption-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2024-2020-01-02

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 403-4695 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald