Medical Waste Management Market size, Insights, Prospects, Growth Trends, Key Trends, Opportunities and Forecast until 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global medical waste management market is expected to reach US$ 16,495.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,563.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.

Market Insights

Increasing Medical Waste

With modern medicine continuing to maintain and sustain the current quality of wellness and care standards, the medical industry continues to produce an enormous amount of byproducts that can pose an adverse threat to both people and environment. Healthcare waste has witnessed comparatively lower attention in developing economies that have led to increasing diseases occurring due to side-effects of these waste products. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 16 billion injections are administered across the globe in 2018, however not all the sharps and needles and disposed of orderly after their use. According to a report published by biomedical Waste Solutions, 5.9 million tons of medical waste was produced by American hospitals in 2018. Furthermore, in emerging economies such as India that has high-tech medical facilities and is one of the most common destinations for medical tourism also has a humongous amount of hospital waste generated in the country. For instance, according to the General Health Services India, the country generates approximately 550.9 tons of medical waste on a regular basis and is expected to produce775.5 tons of waste by 2022. Thus, the faster-growing generation of medical waste products is likely to propel the growth of the global medical waste management market over the forecast years.

Key Competitors In Market are

Medasend Biomedical, Inc.

Bondtech Corporation

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Veolia

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

Stericycle

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Republic Services, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Product launches, agreements, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global medical waste management market industry. For instance, in April 2016, Sharps Compliance Corp. launched the TakeAway Recycle System designed for the safe collection, return transportation and recycling of single-use medical devices. Moreover, in July 2016, Sharps Compliance Corp. acquired Citiwaste, LLC to expand it is northeast route-based business operations.

Market segmentation:

Medical Waste Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type (Collection, Transportation and Storage, Treatment and Disposal, Recycling); Treatment Type (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others); Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

