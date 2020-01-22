Innovative trends by Healthcare BPO Services market massive growth during 2020-2027 by focuses on major key players Conduent, Invensis, Infinit Healthcare, Outsource2india

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Healthcare BPO Services market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Healthcare BPO Services market”.

The global healthcare BPO services is expected to reach US$ 416,431.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 192,131.6 Mn in 2020. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020-2027.

Healthcare BPO services is segmented by payer service, provider service, and pharmaceutical service. Global healthcare BPO services, based on payer service was segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. Global healthcare BPO services, based on the provider service was segmented into medical billing, medical coding, finance & accounts, and others. The healthcare BPO services, based on pharmaceutical service was segmented into research & development, manufacturing, sales & marketing, supply chain & logistics, and others.

Healthcare Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) offers customized solutions to the healthcare providers and payers to reduce the complexity of various tedious tasks involved at several stages of the workflow and establishment. These services are also helpful to enrich resource allocation, boost the financial performance of the company/organization, seek strategic growth support as well as reduce operational costs to maximize profit margins. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the healthcare BPO services. These stakeholders include hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, medical device suppliers, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare BPO services from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare BPO service offering companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The top 15 industry players operating in Healthcare BPO services market across the globe includes IBM, Accenture, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Magellan Solutions among others. The increasing consolidation among market players leading to rising number of collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions are likely to be the major factors improving services and thereby support the growth of healthcare BPO services market.

