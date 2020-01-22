Huge Demand for Vehicle Analytics Market 2020 Segmentation, Growth Overview, Future Demand & Key Players Agnik LLC, Harman International Industries, Inc., IBM Corporation and others

Vehicle Analytics is the study of vehicle characteristics and behavior through inputs from sensors fixed on-board vehicle, letting users to have a better control of the vehicle and the fleet as a whole by detecting doubtful behavior and recognizing the vehicle health to avoid breakdowns. In addition, vehicle analytics help users to gain proper understanding on vehicle conditions and driving habits.

The increase in technological advancements and greater safety provided by vehicle analytics are driving the vehicle analytics market growth. Moreover, increase in significant R&D activities relating to the vehicle analytics technology are boosting the vehicle analytics market to grow substantially. Whereas, the vehicle analytics market growth is hindered by the certain concerns such as high initial cost, and data security issues along with network coverage. However, development in AI technology and migration towards cloud are the key opportunities which are expected to enhance the market growth

Key Players:

Agnik LLC, Harman International Industries, Inc., IBM Corporation, Inquiron, INRIX, SAS Institute Inc., Teletrac Navman, Xevo Inc., WEX Inc., and SAP SE among others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vehicle analytics market based on components, deployment type, applications, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall vehicle analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the Vehicle Analytics Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The Vehicle Analytics Market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Vehicle Analytics Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

