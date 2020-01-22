Hospital EMR System Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

Global Hospital EMR System Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Hospital EMR System market is developing and expanding at a significant pace.

Electronic Medical record refers both to the individual patient record & generally the systems which hold the patient records servers an interface for the data entry & ordering of tests, prescription and other procedures. A medical record provides the precise documentation of the individuals or patients medical history & healthcare service history. Electronic medical record (EMR) is rapidly being implemented in many countries which include both developed and developing nations to enhance the quality of healthcare sector. However, as with any specific digital technology, the issues of breach of privacy exists in Electronic Medical Record as well. With the utility of these records, it is likely to disclose the perceptible health information of thousands of patients, almost rapidly and instantly. However, owing to data privacy concerns and issues, the patients lost their faith on Electronic Medical Records. Data privacy concerns are the key restraints in the development and growth of the global electronic medical records market considering the global scenario. High initial investment, lack of proper trained staff, inter-operability issues are also acting as restraining factors of the global market.

On the basis of Geography, The Hospital EMR systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. The North America is anticipated to hold the dominant share considering the forecasted period. North America growth can be attributed to the strong healthcare IT infrastructure of countries such as United States and Canada.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of global Hospital EMR System market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Medical Information Technology Inc

Medhost

Intersystems Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Services

Software

Hardware

By Mode of Delivery:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Type:

General EMR

Specialty EMR

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Hospital EMR System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

