Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027

The onboard connectivity usually denotes the connection of devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops to the internet through Wi-Fi, cellular data, or satellite networks while traveling or using various transportation modes. The onboard internet connectivity in railways, airplanes, ships, and other transport modes provides multiple benefits to the customer who has access to online content and apps as well as to providers. Additionally, it allows people to book accommodation, book cab or taxi, order food even before flight landing, which saves time of people traveling through different modes of transports. Companies are financing massive amounts in installing connectivity solutions which will boost the market growth during the forecast period

Growth in IT spending in the railway, aviation, and maritime industry and rise in demand for internet connectivity and an increase in the number of airline passengers are the major factors driving the growth of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market. However, the costs associated with the connectivity and deployment is very high, which is restricting market growth. The development made by the government to enrich customer services is expected to grow market opportunities in the near future.

Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market Players:

ALE INTERNATIONAL

BOMBARDIER INC.

GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC.

GOGO INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INMARSAT PLC.

PANASONIC CORPORATION

ROCKWELL COLLINS

THALES GROUP

VIASAT, INC.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald